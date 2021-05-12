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Clown Planet News (12 May 2021): Gas Crisis, Mask Revolts, Israel War, COVID Bioweapon
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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150 views • May 12, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1SpC3B1KyM

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https://twitter.com/disclosetv

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https://www.outkick.com/olympic-weightlifters-being-told-to-be-quiet-about-transgender-competitors/

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392223223744536579

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1392260512252051461

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf9DIKMSXjI

https://twitter.com/Church_Militant/status/1392484856840564741

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9564319/U-S-Lutheran-Church-elects-transgender-bishop.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9562683/Florida-releases-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-hopes-reduce-spread-disease.html

https://voi.id/en/bernas/20052/bill-gates-controversial-genetically-engineered-mosquito-comes-true

https://onlinenewseurope.eu/deadly-disease-carrying-mosquitos-heading-to-uk-as-brits-urged-to-keep-windows-closed-mirror-online/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtBGjr0X9nk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHBTYsURrs4

https://breaking911.com/breaking-biden-admin-issues-emergency-fuel-waivers-for-12-states-amid-gasoline-shortages/

https://motls.blogspot.com/2021/05/european-energy-prices-will-go-to-moon.html?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+LuboMotlsReferenceFrame+%28Lubos+Motl%27s+reference+frame%29

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmZ36uABULY&;t=7s

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/ransomware-attacks-can-cripple-a-business-gardai-warn-of-surge-in-cyber-crime-40417677.html

https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1392343744586866690

https://www.yahoo.com/now/gas-stations-run-dry-pipeline-100859225.html

https://twitter.com/RyanZindel/status/1391935486617399301

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https://governor.sc.gov/news/2021-05/gov-henry-mcmaster-issues-order-empowering-parents-decide-masks-schools-restricts

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1392297902064771073

https://wmbriggs.com/post/35401/

https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/1392373769679872000

https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html

https://twitter.com/FatEmperor/status/1392440264833343488

https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-fauci-for-never-ending-mask-mandates

https://abc7.com/health/hundreds-protest-against-ocs-vaccine-passport-plan/10616027/

https://www.wbtv.com/2021/05/10/no-more-masks-parents-fight-mask-mandate-heated-iredell-statesville-school-board-meeting/

https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/12/keilar-berman-cnn-dr-sanjay-gupta-susan-collins-cdc-masks-indoors-vaccinated-people/

https://banned.video/watch?id=6095aa4610c05818652180ef

https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1392192692558438404

https://www.technocracy.news/demand-craters-as-propaganda-to-create-vaccine-demand-spikes/

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1392395079436931073

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/investigative-reports/operation-warp-speed/

https://thefatemperor.com/incredible-tedx-talk-on-viral-issue-realities-short-excerpt-here/

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuKPBur_TiI

https://www.pandata.org/a-critical-analysis-of-the-covid-response/

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/why-are-we-being-lied-to-about-covid-theres-no-good-reason/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XUM2gvfbW8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB-_SV-y11Y

https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa1530eaea61f8ef3c958

https://banned.video/watch?id=608ad12a6a917502cd48fee1
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newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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