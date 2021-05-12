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Clown Planet News (12 May 2021): Gas Crisis, Mask Revolts, Israel War, COVID Bioweapon
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150 views • May 12, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1SpC3B1KyM
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https://onlinenewseurope.eu/deadly-disease-carrying-mosquitos-heading-to-uk-as-brits-urged-to-keep-windows-closed-mirror-online/
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https://breaking911.com/breaking-biden-admin-issues-emergency-fuel-waivers-for-12-states-amid-gasoline-shortages/
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https://twitter.com/pfizer/status/1390672509985493000
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https://www.outkick.com/olympic-weightlifters-being-told-to-be-quiet-about-transgender-competitors/
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392223223744536579
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1392260512252051461
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf9DIKMSXjI
https://twitter.com/Church_Militant/status/1392484856840564741
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9564319/U-S-Lutheran-Church-elects-transgender-bishop.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9562683/Florida-releases-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-hopes-reduce-spread-disease.html
https://voi.id/en/bernas/20052/bill-gates-controversial-genetically-engineered-mosquito-comes-true
https://onlinenewseurope.eu/deadly-disease-carrying-mosquitos-heading-to-uk-as-brits-urged-to-keep-windows-closed-mirror-online/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtBGjr0X9nk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHBTYsURrs4
https://breaking911.com/breaking-biden-admin-issues-emergency-fuel-waivers-for-12-states-amid-gasoline-shortages/
https://motls.blogspot.com/2021/05/european-energy-prices-will-go-to-moon.html?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+LuboMotlsReferenceFrame+%28Lubos+Motl%27s+reference+frame%29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmZ36uABULY&;t=7s
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/ransomware-attacks-can-cripple-a-business-gardai-warn-of-surge-in-cyber-crime-40417677.html
https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1392343744586866690
https://www.yahoo.com/now/gas-stations-run-dry-pipeline-100859225.html
https://twitter.com/RyanZindel/status/1391935486617399301
https://twitter.com/Lisa_skinnypig/status/1391876416782884867
https://twitter.com/Huge2na/status/1391919857952821254
https://www.instagram.com/p/COwJ-fnldlm/?igshid=1gyskv9xfyzh0
https://governor.sc.gov/news/2021-05/gov-henry-mcmaster-issues-order-empowering-parents-decide-masks-schools-restricts
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1392297902064771073
https://wmbriggs.com/post/35401/
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/1392373769679872000
https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html
https://twitter.com/FatEmperor/status/1392440264833343488
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-fauci-for-never-ending-mask-mandates
https://abc7.com/health/hundreds-protest-against-ocs-vaccine-passport-plan/10616027/
https://www.wbtv.com/2021/05/10/no-more-masks-parents-fight-mask-mandate-heated-iredell-statesville-school-board-meeting/
https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/12/keilar-berman-cnn-dr-sanjay-gupta-susan-collins-cdc-masks-indoors-vaccinated-people/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6095aa4610c05818652180ef
https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1392192692558438404
https://www.technocracy.news/demand-craters-as-propaganda-to-create-vaccine-demand-spikes/
https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1392395079436931073
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/investigative-reports/operation-warp-speed/
https://thefatemperor.com/incredible-tedx-talk-on-viral-issue-realities-short-excerpt-here/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuKPBur_TiI
https://www.pandata.org/a-critical-analysis-of-the-covid-response/
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/why-are-we-being-lied-to-about-covid-theres-no-good-reason/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XUM2gvfbW8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB-_SV-y11Y
https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa1530eaea61f8ef3c958
https://banned.video/watch?id=608ad12a6a917502cd48fee1
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