JTF-6 Secret Tunnels, El Paso Intelligence Center & Iran War – James Bartley Commentary

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/03/28/secret-tunnels/





In Part 1 James discusses the overlooked information regarding Fort Huachuca, Joint Task Force 6 (JTF-6), The Mormon Connection and the El Paso Intelligence Center (EPIC). He examines the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s work on detecting clandestine tunnels along the US-Mexico border and validates the testimony of Mitch Snow. James also covers the suspicious murder of Army soldier Richard Halliday and the double-dealing occurring within these intelligence operations.





In Part 2 James Bartley discusses the Iran War, the prospects of an amphibious invasion, and the ultimate objective of plunging the world into a Mad Max Scenario replete with cannibalism, mass famine, 15 Minute Cities and possibly nuclear war. This is all part of the Reptilian Overlordship Agenda.





James also discusses the logistical impossibilities and strategic pitfalls of a potential US-led war against Iran. He compares the proposed amphibious and airborne assaults to historical battles like Iwo Jima and the siege of Sevastopol, highlighting the dangers of underground tunnel warfare. James also talks about the reptilian agenda to instigate a global conflict.



