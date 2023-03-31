The Birth of a Goddess | Linga Bhairavi Consecration by Sadhguru & Bhairavi Utsav in Nepal

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It is an immense and a rare privilege to witness the birth of a goddess. On 7 March, Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhiravi at Kathmandu, Nepal through an intense process of prana pratishatha – an esoteric Yogic process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity. This was followed by Bhairavi Utsav – a grand celebration to welcome Linga Bhairavi to Nepal on 9 March. The event was a cultural extravaganza of dance, music and devotion, and a special satsang with Sadhguru.
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Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.
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