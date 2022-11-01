Ammon Bundy Taking Idaho by Storm

Running on a conservative platform of protecting pre-born children from abortion and born children from groomers, along with promises to protect individual liberty and state sovereignty, independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy of Bundy Ranch fame is taking Idaho by storm. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Bundy explains why he decided to run for office and why his campaign has seen a meteoric rise in popularity against liberal Republican Governor Brad Little — infamous for lockdowns, mask mandates and other policies associated with totalitarian Democrats and Joe Biden. Bundy also explains his newest ad pointing out that it will be cheaper to help liberal welfare recipients pack their bags for California than continuing to subsidize them with Big Government.





