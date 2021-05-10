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Michael Yeadon Full Interview Planet Lockdown Covid-19 Coronavirus Quarantines Masks Curfews Vaccine
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141 views • May 10, 2021
Michael Yeadon Full Interview Planet Lockdown Covid-19 Coronavirus Quarantines Masks Curfews Vaccine
Dr Yeadon is a co-founder of Ziarco and CEO. He is an Allergy & Respiratory therapeutic area expert, developed out of deep knowledge of biology & therapeutics, and is an innovative drug discoverer with over 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development. Dr Yeadon has published over 40 original research articles and since 2011 has
consulted to more than 20 biotechnology companies. Prior to consulting as an independent, he was Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the A&R Research Unit of Pfizer. At Pfizer, Dr Yeadon was responsible for target selection and the progress into humans of new molecules, leading teams of up to 200 staff across all disciplines and won an Achievement Award for productivity in 2008. Under his leadership the unit invented oral and inhaled NCEs which delivered positive clinical proofs of concept in asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. He led productive external collaborations and was involved in product and device licensing.Interview with Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer, where he worked for 16 years.
The full film Planet Lockdown, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
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Dr Yeadon is a co-founder of Ziarco and CEO. He is an Allergy & Respiratory therapeutic area expert, developed out of deep knowledge of biology & therapeutics, and is an innovative drug discoverer with over 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development. Dr Yeadon has published over 40 original research articles and since 2011 has
consulted to more than 20 biotechnology companies. Prior to consulting as an independent, he was Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the A&R Research Unit of Pfizer. At Pfizer, Dr Yeadon was responsible for target selection and the progress into humans of new molecules, leading teams of up to 200 staff across all disciplines and won an Achievement Award for productivity in 2008. Under his leadership the unit invented oral and inhaled NCEs which delivered positive clinical proofs of concept in asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. He led productive external collaborations and was involved in product and device licensing.Interview with Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer, where he worked for 16 years.
The full film Planet Lockdown, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
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