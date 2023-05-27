⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1500 (27 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(27 May 2023)





Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7585))





💥 In addition, two ammunition depots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralised up to 10 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 82 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 96 areas during the day.





◽️ Command posts of the 24th and 54th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated close to Verkhnekamenskoye and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence forces have shot down two Storm Shadow, 19 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and two HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.





💥 In addition, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Zatishnoye, Kremennaya, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kremenets, Yasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, and Removka (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,353 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,310 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,919 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,481 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.