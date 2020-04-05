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CebuPH ECQ, Noah, Moses, Yeshua, Israel
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14 views • April 05, 2020
Scripture reading:
Genesis 6
Genesis 7:1-5
Noah Moses Yeshua
40 days flood
40 days in the holy mountain
40 days in the Wilderness
30 days of quarantine in Cebu, 🇵🇭
50 days from Purim to Yom Haatzmaot
50 days from death to Shavuot/Pentecost
50 days from Supermoon PURIM to Freedom PH & Independent IL
Significance in Biblical Calendar, Biblical Feasts, Numbers, Prophets of Old, PH and IL, Echad in ADONAI ELOHEINU.
Genesis 6
Genesis 7:1-5
Noah Moses Yeshua
40 days flood
40 days in the holy mountain
40 days in the Wilderness
30 days of quarantine in Cebu, 🇵🇭
50 days from Purim to Yom Haatzmaot
50 days from death to Shavuot/Pentecost
50 days from Supermoon PURIM to Freedom PH & Independent IL
Significance in Biblical Calendar, Biblical Feasts, Numbers, Prophets of Old, PH and IL, Echad in ADONAI ELOHEINU.
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