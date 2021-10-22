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Biden-Harris Madness: What The Hell Is Going On Here?
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70 views • October 22, 2021
No one drops hints better than Tucker.
His opening segment last night was a priceless redpill.
Here it is without the cringe parts.
The full version is linked below (if you’re a glutton for punishment).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6278248059001
His opening segment last night was a priceless redpill.
Here it is without the cringe parts.
The full version is linked below (if you’re a glutton for punishment).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6278248059001
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