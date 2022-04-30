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Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian helicopter with Stinger missile
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80 views • April 30, 2022
The Sun.
This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air.
Ukraine Ministry of Defence (MoD) posted this video on Thursday, 21st April.
The MoD said (in English): "Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a Russian helicopter with a Stinger. And when the second helicopter arrived, it was shot down by Marines. Ukrainian Armed Forces are strong, both on the ground and in the air."
Newsflash also obtained a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reading (in Ukrainian): "Marines together with fellow paratroopers destroyed two Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters.
"On April 21, in one of the areas of execution of tasks, the air defence unit of a separate airmobile brigade of the DShV [Ukrainian Air Assault Forces] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter with a Stinger MANPADS [man-portable air-defence system].
"The video shows the place of the fall of the occupiers' helicopter with a red arrow.
"Subsequently, another Russian helicopter, trying to evacuate a possibly surviving crew, was successfully destroyed by servicemen of one of the Marine units of the Ukrainian Navy.
"Death to the Russian occupiers! Glory to Ukraine!"
Neither the MoD or the AFU specified where in Ukraine the strike took place.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation" to "demilitarise and denazify" the country.
The invasion is now in its 58th day.
The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable air-defence system that operates as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile and can be adapted to fire from a wide variety of ground vehicles and helicopters.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cx86mfSUjhY
This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air.
Ukraine Ministry of Defence (MoD) posted this video on Thursday, 21st April.
The MoD said (in English): "Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a Russian helicopter with a Stinger. And when the second helicopter arrived, it was shot down by Marines. Ukrainian Armed Forces are strong, both on the ground and in the air."
Newsflash also obtained a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reading (in Ukrainian): "Marines together with fellow paratroopers destroyed two Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters.
"On April 21, in one of the areas of execution of tasks, the air defence unit of a separate airmobile brigade of the DShV [Ukrainian Air Assault Forces] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter with a Stinger MANPADS [man-portable air-defence system].
"The video shows the place of the fall of the occupiers' helicopter with a red arrow.
"Subsequently, another Russian helicopter, trying to evacuate a possibly surviving crew, was successfully destroyed by servicemen of one of the Marine units of the Ukrainian Navy.
"Death to the Russian occupiers! Glory to Ukraine!"
Neither the MoD or the AFU specified where in Ukraine the strike took place.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation" to "demilitarise and denazify" the country.
The invasion is now in its 58th day.
The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable air-defence system that operates as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile and can be adapted to fire from a wide variety of ground vehicles and helicopters.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cx86mfSUjhY
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