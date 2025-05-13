BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Most Important Decisions 05/13/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
22 views • 4 hours ago

The two most important decisions in your life are to accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior and never accept the mark of the Beast. Today we also see that AI is getting so smart that it’s able to write its own code. It has the ability to understand and learn any intellectual task that a human can. Finally, we take a look at a brand-new vision of three events by Rachel Donnelly. These events are the beginning of the end time trouble coming.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


most importantjesusaidecisionsmark of beastprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:23Artificial Generative Intelligence

10:21Digital Dollar

11:46The First Events

15:51The Second Event

21:30The Third Event

24:41The Promise

