Is it true that biolocation... is a conversation with the subconscious? :

Is it true that biolocation, working with a frame or pendulum, is a conversation with the subconscious?

ANSWER: It is true. You can work with a frame or pendulum when you can't get information at the conscious level but it becomes possible with a a frame or pendulum, but even then it should be done correctly. The question needs to be formed correctly. If you form the question incorrectly, the answer may be wrong.

It is very important to form the problem correctly, so as to be able to consciously visualize, from the subconscious, with the help of the frame, the correct answer to the required question. Therefore, if properly done, a simple frame or pendulum can be very helpful. For many people it is very difficult to see or get information, or they receive without understanding.

For example, a person has lost an expensive item somewhere in their apartment. “Where in the apartment is the lost item?” No, you won’t get answer this way. You need to draw a plan of the flat broken into certain numbered squares; the first, second, fifth, tenth. It doesn’t have to be an apartment, it can be anything, even the ocean.

Now set the task - in which of these squares is the item located, and where the item is, the arrow should deflect in one or the other direction. If you scan across all sectors and can’t find it anywhere it means its not there or you're not doing it correctly. Or in a particular sector, you have a deflected arrow. You now have a particular square. However, this square can also be large. You continue to divide the square further. And gradually you narrow down your search further and further.

Finally, you can come to a point where you just come and pick it up from a place that you identified. But if you are going to run around superficialy with the frame, you'll get little result.. I'm not talking theoretically, but about a practical approach. One of my patients had lived on a friend’s yacht, which was fitted out like a home. She had lost a ring, not expensive, but valuable to her as a gift. I asked her to bring me a picture of the boat, her home . She brought out a hand made sketch. I didn't need a frame, rather I searched by a different method. I looked at one place - no. Looked across a second time, and there was place there. I searched across again, and marked a cross, there, on the exact location. She said “I searched there” I said “Go search and you will find it there”. She found it there, where I said.

Again, just a simple scanning. For various items, with the help of a frame, no matter which method is used. You can identify a place, a point, withing an accuracy of one millimeter. I did experiments in the United States when I was asked to determine areas of soil contamination. I worked out the area of contamination with a degree of accuracy equivalent to one molecule of toxin per million of normal molecules. In other words, I could find one molecule of toxin among the million of non-toxic. It took me a few seconds. It took several months to do it using technology.

While scanning, I was drawing the contours of how the toxins were distributed without thinking about it. They said to me, “ You have even skteched how the groundwater spreads the toxins”. If you correctly know how, and what, you can achieve a lot. And I didn't have to run around the area. I needed a drawing, or a photograph, or map. I just connect the map or picture with reality. And the same with a photograph. But those who can’t do directly, a frame or pendulum can do the same. But again, it is important to correctly outline the problem and how and what needs to be done.