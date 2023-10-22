Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 10 - COMS
channel image
Sons of Adam
10 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday


Plan A = Brighteon

Plan B = Bastyon


Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.)    --   10 Part series


Part 1 - Financing In

Part 2 - Financing Out

Part 3 - Food Fortress

Part 4 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 5 - Security

Part 6 - Shelter

Part 7 - Outposts and Allies

Part 8 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 9 - 48 H Full EVAC  (ie. Other Admin).

Part 10 - COMS

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket