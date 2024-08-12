❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 05 - 11, 2024



▪️Over the past week, Ukrainian forces carried out a series of drone launches in the rear regions of Russia. In Voronezh, one of the drones damaged the façade of a residential complex, and another fell in the southern part of the city: one person was injured.



▪️In the Lipetsk region, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Lipetsk-2 airfield in the administrative center of the region. One of the hits was on an ammunition depot: nine people were injured, there were no losses in aircraft.



▪️The AFU also once again attempted to attack the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, using both drones and missiles. Three enemy drones were shot down on approach to Sevastopol, another one in the Orlovka area, and a Neptune anti-ship missile was intercepted over the Black Sea.



▪️In turn, Russian troops continued to strike enemy targets on the territory of Ukraine. In the occupied part of the DPR, the Nova Poshta branch in Kostyantynivka, used by the AFU for logistics, was hit.



▪️Several hits occurred in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy command post in the Malynivka area was hit. Another strike hit the building of the regional border service directorate in Kharkov, where Ukrainian forces were located.



▪️Meanwhile, the most resonant event was the AFU offensive in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Before the attack, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive shelling of the region, and also launched dozens of drones.



▪️A few hours later, enemy units began an invasion of the region, occupying border settlements. At the same time, the AFU tried to break through to the maximum depth, pinning down stationary positions with a fight and subsequent ambushes.



▪️The battles for the administrative center of the Sudzha district lasted for several days, but the east of the city remained under the control of Russian soldiers. To the north and northwest, Ukrainian SRGs tried to break through towards Korenevo and Lgov, but all attacks were repelled.


