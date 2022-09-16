Flies Are Dropping Like Sports Stars

The NEW Video Magazine of Independent Journalismwith stories on French Farmers, Macron, Sudden Sports Death Syndrome, Student Debt Forgiveness, Toon Time, Cowboy Common Sense and so much more . . Information and Entertainment for The Agile Mind VOL 1 No. 9

support indie media

our work is always free to watch but it's not free to make

BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld

5 BUCKS OFF NEW MERCH https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5

_______________________________________________________

WATCH + FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/seventeenbrigade

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1785117

GAB SOCIAL: https://gab.com/FrogNewsWorld

LIBRTI: https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/frog-news-world-report

PARLER: https://parler.com/17Brigade

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3b7DpWNLX6Vq/