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Jesus Never Wrote a Book or Letter? The Mystery Explained.
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69 views • May 13, 2021
In today's episode we're confronted with a theological mystery involving the writings of Jesus or lack thereof - and the apparent lack of an answer has atheists and jews beating the drums of victory. But are they dancing too soon?
First Bible Network
FirstBibleNetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
First Bible Network
FirstBibleNetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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