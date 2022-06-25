How to Stop the Neuro Technology which is now inside you from self-assembling.

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Tony Pantalleresco who is a Canadian Herbalist and stone expert has created three different devices which will disrupt the magnetic field around the human body, thereby stopping the neuro technology which we now have inside our brains and bodies from self-assembling. The three devices which he has created are called the anti-nano triangle, the anti-nano bucket and the anti-nano spike. They are easy for the novice to make and the materials needed are affordable. You only need to make one. Tony Pantalleresco's youtube channel is called HerbsPlusBeadWorks and his bitchute channel is called Independz.