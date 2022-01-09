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Where To Find The Isolate?
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1119 views • January 09, 2022
MIRRORED from Corona Ausschuss
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Ad-hoc_15_english_title:6
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee >>
https://securewhistleblower.com
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Der Corona Ausschuss wurde von vier RechtsanwältInnen gegründet. Er führt eine Beweisaufnahme zur Corona-Krise und den Maßnahmen durch.
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/spenden/
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Ad-hoc_15_english_title:6
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee >>
https://securewhistleblower.com
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Der Corona Ausschuss wurde von vier RechtsanwältInnen gegründet. Er führt eine Beweisaufnahme zur Corona-Krise und den Maßnahmen durch.
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/spenden/
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