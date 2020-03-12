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Medical Cannabis Medical Marijuana Cancer Therapy State of Florida, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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16 views • March 12, 2020
Medical Cannabis is something we utilize at Rucker Integrative Medicine as Dr. Rucker is a licensed physician in the State of Florida. In this video Dr. Rucker points out seven benefits we have seen utilizing Medical Cannabis with our cancer patients.
Medical Marijuana has proven to be a fantastic adjunct with the variety of tools we utilize with our patients seeking alternative cancer therapy such as IV Therapy (i.e. Vitamin C), Ozone, PEMF, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or Supplementation. Each patient is given a customized package based on Dr. Rucker's recommendation based on the patient's needs.
For more information about Alternative Cancer Therapies and Medical Cannabis call our office at (941) 448-1199 or go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Medical Marijuana has proven to be a fantastic adjunct with the variety of tools we utilize with our patients seeking alternative cancer therapy such as IV Therapy (i.e. Vitamin C), Ozone, PEMF, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or Supplementation. Each patient is given a customized package based on Dr. Rucker's recommendation based on the patient's needs.
For more information about Alternative Cancer Therapies and Medical Cannabis call our office at (941) 448-1199 or go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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