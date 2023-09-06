Don’t let yourself be misled by the honey of the church!
A message of God, passed on through His messenger angel to Benjamin Cousijnsen, a simple beloved Prophet of God. A message to the leaders, honey keepers, those who bear no fruit and judge!
You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.