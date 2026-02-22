© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Our World Ruled by a Satanic, Death Cult? 💯
Everything I warned people about is now showing up in mainstream reporting. The only difference is they get credibility and I got a destroyed reputation and a drinking problem.
Man Shot Dead at Trump Estate Mar-a-Lago 👀🦅
An intruder armed with a shotgun and a gasoline can, was confronted by Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies at president Trump's Estate named Mar-a-Lago, around 1:30 AM this morning. The Intruder had to be shot and is now dead.
The intruder is described as a male, about 20 years old. His name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
The man and his motive are presently being investigated. No one else was injured.
President Trump was at the White House in Washington, DC when the incident took place.