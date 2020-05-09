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CRUSADE OF PRAYERS 159-170
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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16 views • May 09, 2020
170 Crusade Prayers and 6 Litanies have been dictated over the course of 4 years contained in the Book of Truth in five volumes for the salvation of souls, to defeat evil and mitigate chastisement. Click on PLAYLIST to hear all 170 crusade prayers and litanies, in succession.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/
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By declaring the Voice of the Holy Spirit to be evil you are guilty of a blasphemy of such magnitude proportions

August 8, 2012

They rejected John the Baptist and murdered him. They murdered the prophets of old. They tormented chosen souls, through whom God communicated with.

In your world today do you think it will be any different?

Will you, devoted followers of Me, and those who claim to be experts in My Christian or other churches who believe in My Eternal Father, accept the Word of God today?

No. You will do exactly onto the prophets, the true prophets as has been done to them since the beginning. You will vilify them in My Father’s Name.

But remember this. When the Truth is finally revealed to you, there will be no turning back if you are found guilty of the one eternal sin. That is if you blaspheme against the Holy Spirit.

Should you blaspheme against Me, Jesus Christ, you will be forgiven.

If you deny the gift of prophecy you, too, will be forgiven.

But if you block the final plan of salvation by ridiculing openly and gathering believers of My Church to consistently proclaim the Voice of the Holy Spirit to be false and evil, you will suffer eternal damnation.

Your Jesus
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/08/08/by-declaring-the-voice-of-the-holy-spirit-to-be-evil-you-are-guilty-of-a-blasphemy-of-such-magnitude-proportions/
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crusade of prayers 159-170pray an hour a daymitigate the tribulation
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