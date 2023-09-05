MAUI FIRES IN HAWAII WERE DELIBERATE - THE BURN PATTERN MATCHES WHAT I HAVE SEEN IN WAR ZONES

I have been to three separate war zones and as a journalist, I have chased a lot of crazy stories some of which include fire. I've had the opportunity to learn a little bit when I worked in the insurance industry about fire damage and I saw the difference between electrical fires, chemical fires, lightning fires and arson. Obviously most of what I saw was arson.

I was one of two journalists allowed to go into the war zone in Myanmar in 2018. No other Canadian journalist was brave enough but at the same time my government was well aware of who all the left wing crazies are in media in Canada. I was the only one they could trust to report everything factually.

Islamic Raiders burned out villages displacing more than 55,000 Buddhists in the Rakhine state and they did so with diesel fuel in the middle of the night. The burn patterns are exactly the same as what I see in Maui in this footage.

I don't know the circumstances and should anybody believe that this was not a deliberate attempt to take over beachfront property and build condominiums. We live in a Sinister world and the sooner you realize that the better off you're going to be.

