BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAUI FIRES IN HAWAII WERE DELIBERATE - THE BURN PATTERN MATCHES WHAT I HAVE SEEN IN WAR ZONES
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • September 05, 2023

I have been to three separate war zones and as a journalist, I have chased a lot of crazy stories some of which include fire. I've had the opportunity to learn a little bit when I worked in the insurance industry about fire damage and I saw the difference between electrical fires, chemical fires, lightning fires and arson. Obviously most of what I saw was arson.

I was one of two journalists allowed to go into the war zone in Myanmar in 2018. No other Canadian journalist was brave enough but at the same time my government was well aware of who all the left wing crazies are in media in Canada. I was the only one they could trust to report everything factually.

Islamic Raiders burned out villages displacing more than 55,000 Buddhists in the Rakhine state and they did so with diesel fuel in the middle of the night. The burn patterns are exactly the same as what I see in Maui in this footage.

I don't know the circumstances and should anybody believe that this was not a deliberate attempt to take over beachfront property and build condominiums. We live in a Sinister world and the sooner you realize that the better off you're going to be.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#california #maui #hawaii #hawaiilife #sunset #waikiki #kauai #surfing #hawaiian #beach #usa #ocean #nature #surf #oahu #oahuhawaii #honolulu #aloha #fires #biden #joebiden #ukraine


Keywords
joe bidennaturehawaiiukrainemauiarsonfiresdeliberate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy