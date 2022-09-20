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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC.- Sept. 18, "World-wind Invasions of US" 1st hour
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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33 views • September 20, 2022

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 1st hr. (18 Sept. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.


A Swedish newspaper has exposed a RAND document showing that the US wanted to create a war between Ukraine and Russia to syphon-off assets that would benefit the US economy by sending skilled labor and capital from Europe to the United States.
Russia appears to be in command of the war there, where it has taken out Ukranian command-and-control sites and surrounded Ukrainian troops in an effective decoy mission, where they are about to be annihilated.
Chuck Schumer has advised Nancy Pelosi that the Democrats are going to lose in November, where he says they have a 60% chance to hold the Senate but only a 40% chance to hold the house.
I predict the GOP will take both.
Biden has not mentioned his student loan payment program, which appears to have been a political disaster they want to cover up.
The DOJ is appealing the appointment of a Special Master in the case of the raid on Mar-a-Lago, but it's most unlikely to succeed--where the overly broad warrant would lead to the exclusion of any incriminating evidence that might have been present as "the fruit of a poisonous tree".

The migrant mission to Martha's Vineyard and then to the Naval Observatory have ripped open the blatant hypocrisy of the Democrat Party, which claims to support migrants but actually never wants to have to physically deal with them--other than harvest their votes!
Martha's, which voted 84% for Biden(!), had these illegals removed as promptly as possible, where a Spanish-language TV reporter said most residents admitted they "don't want migrants here".

Sen. Ted Cruz put the matter in context by observing that, while Martha's melted down over 50 migrants, 15,000 Haitian illegals entered Del Rio, TX, in a single day.
And calculations have it that the Vineyard could hold as many as 6,000,000 migrants.
Since Martha's is a declared sanctuary island, let's make sure migrants have a fair chance to relocate there ASAP.

Keywords
russiamigrantsfetzerukrainespecial masterbennettgrahnpolitics and current eventskinneymartha vineyard sanctuary
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