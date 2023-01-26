How Vatican City’s DARK SECRETS are relevant to YOU

Glenn Beck





January 25, 2023





The true reason why Pope Benedict retired from his position in 2013 — the first time it had been done in nearly 600 years — remains a mystery (though, the fact that Vatican City’s ATM transactions began working again right after his announcement leaves many to believe he was pressured into the decision). But now, an Archbishop who worked closely with Benedict is publishing a tell-all book that may expose several of Vatican City’s scandals, ones the Pope was investigating. Dr. Taylor Marshall, author of ‘Infiltration,’ joins Glenn to detail not only these dark secrets, but also how they represent a type of evil that is NOT exclusive to the Catholic Church. Rather, Dr. Marshall explains how this story relates to us ALL: ‘Ultimately, evil wants to take ownership and brand your mind and control your thoughts. And that's where all the tentacles are reaching.’









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUxZeEaa7BI



