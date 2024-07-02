War as Distraction, False Flags, Catholic Blacks, Slaughtered Christians, Unstoppable General, Gay David?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-07-01 Bryan Wooly Beard
Topic list:
* Johnny on being a “content creator”.
* Beirut bombing into Grenada: Wag the Dog
* From “Lebanon” to “East Palestine”.
* What to do with your spare time: it’s more important than you think.
* The secret to James David Manning’s success.
* The Charles Bridge in Prague and how to understand the Book of Revelation.
* Who is the “restrainer” of II Thessalonians 2? Who gets this right?
* Johnny’s vegetarian recipe.
* The colonial invaders for France and Rome: the Jesuits.
* The truth about John Calvin and those who despise him (like Brian Denlinger).
* “Christian pacifism”
* “Colon” Powell, the Dancing Queen.
* The Christian rebel who never lost a battle, despite being blind, erased by Rome.
* Surprise interpretation of the “Synagogue of Satan”.
* Adventist Sabbath-keeping: remnant practice or sin?
* William Lane Craig kisses the Ring.
* James White’s new tattoo and Gay Pride parades.
* Was David’s relationship with Jonathan homosexual?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/