War as Distraction, False Flags, Catholic Blacks, Slaughtered Christians, Unstoppable General, Gay David?

SR 2024-07-01 Bryan Wooly Beard

Topic list:

* Johnny on being a “content creator”.

* Beirut bombing into Grenada: Wag the Dog

* From “Lebanon” to “East Palestine”.

* What to do with your spare time: it’s more important than you think.

* The secret to James David Manning’s success.

* The Charles Bridge in Prague and how to understand the Book of Revelation.

* Who is the “restrainer” of II Thessalonians 2? Who gets this right?

* Johnny’s vegetarian recipe.

* The colonial invaders for France and Rome: the Jesuits.

* The truth about John Calvin and those who despise him (like Brian Denlinger).

* “Christian pacifism”

* “Colon” Powell, the Dancing Queen.

* The Christian rebel who never lost a battle, despite being blind, erased by Rome.

* Surprise interpretation of the “Synagogue of Satan”.

* Adventist Sabbath-keeping: remnant practice or sin?

* William Lane Craig kisses the Ring.

* James White’s new tattoo and Gay Pride parades.

* Was David’s relationship with Jonathan homosexual?

_____________________

