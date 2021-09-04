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THE MATRIX IS GETTING TURNED OFF; THOSE ASLEEP WILL BE AWAKENE
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177 views • September 04, 2021
THE MATRIX IS GETTING TURNED OFF; THOSE ASLEEP WILL BE AWAKENED 💬 NEW MAJESTIC 12 TELEGRAM POSTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5DJAF46iQAp/
Channel video #113
0:00 Introduction
0:26 Project Apario livestream clip (military government)
4:04 New MJ12: NSA/war on terror
8:01 New MJ12 long thread about what’s going on
15:15 New MJ12: other shorter posts
18:02 Posts from previous video that I missed out on
19:20 Posts from previous video reanalysed (new findings)
27:00 369 explanation from Majestic 12’s Twitter
30:58 My MAJIC THE GATHERING cards
31:40 CCC (Casual Channel Chatter) official channel badge release
Project Apario livestream (video): https://youtu.be/qu8lk-Y8avY?t=7022
Project Apario: https://projectapario.com/
Project Apario (Telegram): https://t.me/projectapario
A Raven Who Cares (Telegram): https://t.me/aravenschat
A Raven (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/c/ARavenWhoCares/videos
CONPLAN-8888: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
Operation Valkyrie article: https://www.lib.cam.ac.uk/collections/departments/germanic-collections/about-collections/spotlight-archive/operation-valkyrie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5DJAF46iQAp/
Channel video #113
0:00 Introduction
0:26 Project Apario livestream clip (military government)
4:04 New MJ12: NSA/war on terror
8:01 New MJ12 long thread about what’s going on
15:15 New MJ12: other shorter posts
18:02 Posts from previous video that I missed out on
19:20 Posts from previous video reanalysed (new findings)
27:00 369 explanation from Majestic 12’s Twitter
30:58 My MAJIC THE GATHERING cards
31:40 CCC (Casual Channel Chatter) official channel badge release
Project Apario livestream (video): https://youtu.be/qu8lk-Y8avY?t=7022
Project Apario: https://projectapario.com/
Project Apario (Telegram): https://t.me/projectapario
A Raven Who Cares (Telegram): https://t.me/aravenschat
A Raven (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/c/ARavenWhoCares/videos
CONPLAN-8888: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
Operation Valkyrie article: https://www.lib.cam.ac.uk/collections/departments/germanic-collections/about-collections/spotlight-archive/operation-valkyrie
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