Alex Jones: Tucker Carlson is the Canary in the Coal Mine, They are Coming for Us All
Will You Continue To Watch Fox News Without Tucker Carlson?
Yes--4%
No----------------36%
Hell no-------------------------53%
Not sure---8%
Total: 3,492 [NO + HELL NO = 89%]
FOX JUST LOST 90% OF ITS AUDIENCE!!!!
I WILL NEVER WATCH FOX AGAIN.
Fox News Loses Nearly $1 Billion in Value after Firing Tucker Carlson
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-loses-nearly-1-billion-in-value-after-firing-tucker-carlson/
TUCKER SHOULD GO ON SPOTIFY, LIKE JOE ROGAN, AND MAKE $100 MILLION/YEAR!
