The mortar crew of the Western Military District scored a direct hit with an 82mm mortar round, successfully striking a Polish Rosomak infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk sector.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.