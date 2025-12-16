© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znqKvUY_NyE
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SowingProsperity
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Fasting For Treating Cancer - Sowing Prosperity Interview - Part 1
In this enlightening discussion, Logan Duvall's guest is Dr. William Makis, a renowned oncologist, who delves into the evolving landscape of cancer treatment and the groundbreaking insights reshaping our understanding of cancer pathophysiology. Dr. Makis shares his personal journey as an immigrant oncologist and his extensive experience in the field, highlighting the transformative potential of targeted radionuclide therapy in treating end-stage cancer patients.
The conversation begins with an in-depth exploration of the limitations of traditional oncology. Dr. Makis discusses how conventional methods often fall short, particularly when dealing with aggressive cancers. He emphasizes the urgent need for alternative treatment approaches, which are becoming increasingly relevant as new challenges in cancer treatment emerge.