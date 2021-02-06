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Censorship on Youtube - All looks like some sort of Controlled Opposition Psyop thing to me
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80 views • February 06, 2021
My main point of this video, is just showing how I lost a channel for posting a 1 minute clip of Larry Gaiters saying that he is Q. I NEVER BELIEVED IN Q, I always thought it was a psyop. In this video, I showed what youtube said to me in an email. Then show how Larry Gaiters (who is the one who said the comment) is allowed to stay on youtube and BE MONETIZED! I was doing videos for 12 years, exposing the Vatican. You tube was constantly banning me for showing historical books and articles exposing the Vatican hand the world. I was never allowed to be monetized in any of the 12 years. And I think that is what it is really about.
Larry gaiters video still up. Look at the 3 hour 9 minute mark
https://youtu.be/bG6ynR83BxE
We (7th Day Berean Church of Truth) are a group of people, coming together to know truth. To censor us and stop us from having open discussions about what truth is, is to deny us not only religious freedom, but to know God. For we believe to know truth, is to know God, and the only way to know God, is to know truth. For we believe God is Truth. And you may not enforce what you think truth is on us, for to do so would be to force your religion on us. Which is a form of spiritual rape.
So to stop/censor our church members/visitors/guests from having an open discussion as to what truth is, we see that as an attack on our religion and trying to deny us from having a relationship with God. It is religious persecution to persecute us for merely seeking to have open dialogue to learn truth, thereby knowing God.
If you are living a lie, you lie about living, and therefore are dead.
The dead know not God.
FishingForTruth.com
7th Day Berean Church of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBY...
Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/7thDayBereans
Larry gaiters video still up. Look at the 3 hour 9 minute mark
https://youtu.be/bG6ynR83BxE
We (7th Day Berean Church of Truth) are a group of people, coming together to know truth. To censor us and stop us from having open discussions about what truth is, is to deny us not only religious freedom, but to know God. For we believe to know truth, is to know God, and the only way to know God, is to know truth. For we believe God is Truth. And you may not enforce what you think truth is on us, for to do so would be to force your religion on us. Which is a form of spiritual rape.
So to stop/censor our church members/visitors/guests from having an open discussion as to what truth is, we see that as an attack on our religion and trying to deny us from having a relationship with God. It is religious persecution to persecute us for merely seeking to have open dialogue to learn truth, thereby knowing God.
If you are living a lie, you lie about living, and therefore are dead.
The dead know not God.
FishingForTruth.com
7th Day Berean Church of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBY...
Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/7thDayBereans
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