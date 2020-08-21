Bill Gates wants you to eat Fake Meat

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Further Info:
Bill Gates is Also a Key Figure Behind the FAKE MEAT Corporate Monster:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/bill-gates-is-also-a-key-figure-behind-the-fake-meat-corporate-monster.html
Bill Gates and Richard Branson Invest in Lab-Grown Meat Startup:
https://futurism.com/bill-gates-and-richard-branson-invest-in-lab-grown-meat-startup
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uD9ub-PJLvA
Frank Tufano YT Channel