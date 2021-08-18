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FEMA Camps, Medical Tyranny & Your Local School Board
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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54 views • August 18, 2021
Ever thought you would hear medical tyranny and school board in the same sentence? Ever thought education and FEMA camps would be brought together by medical tyranny? Well, wonder no more. This will become a reality unless the People of the united States don't smash this tyranny to the ground. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for Rotten To The Core Wednesday to show you just how this is being accomplished. It's time to throw a wrench in the midst of this beastly machine!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fema-camps-medical-tyranny-your-local-school-board/

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Keywords
educationvaccinemedical tyrannyfema campstim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiodeltacovidlynne taylormask mandates
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