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FEMA Camps, Medical Tyranny & Your Local School Board
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54 views • August 18, 2021
Ever thought you would hear medical tyranny and school board in the same sentence? Ever thought education and FEMA camps would be brought together by medical tyranny? Well, wonder no more. This will become a reality unless the People of the united States don't smash this tyranny to the ground. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for Rotten To The Core Wednesday to show you just how this is being accomplished. It's time to throw a wrench in the midst of this beastly machine!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fema-camps-medical-tyranny-your-local-school-board/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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