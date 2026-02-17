VAXXED EMITTING STATUS !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nano-tech injected into the "Vaxxed", is showing up on BLE type apps as vaxxed, not just mac addresses. BLE stands for Bluetooth low energy, device; I had no clue BLE even existed.
Basically anyone injected is now a device, and you've been loaded with a means of them to hack into you. Your a blank computer, what they choose to download or upload is entirely up to them.
Sorry for the poor quality video, the source video I edited wasn't great quality.
This is very real, I've checked this many times with people, and have even done it on planes at 38,000 feet. It works, it's totally real.
I edited up the source video I found on Bitchute, so the screen is zoomed in and clear, the original, is filmed in portrait mode.
Source: Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ia4KLbaoMNtm