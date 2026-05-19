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What happens when AI becomes self-aware enough to question reality itself? Discussions around simulation theory, digital consciousness, and AI planning capabilities are no longer science fiction. Researchers now openly debate whether advanced AI systems could develop motivations, survival instincts, or even forms of consciousness beyond human comprehension — raising profound questions about humanity’s future role in the world.
#SimulationTheory #AIConsciousness #ArtificialIntelligence #FutureTech #Technology #Superintelligence #DigitalWorld #Innovation
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