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TORTILLA PIZZAS - VEGAN - LOW FAT - GLUTEN FREE
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10 views • April 26, 2021
These are simple and fast pizzas that are easy on the budget. They are vegan, low fat and gluten free.
Link to our air fryer - https://amzn.to/3tUXy0q
Link to our air fryer - https://amzn.to/3tUXy0q
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