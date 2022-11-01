Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 29, 2022

Quo Vadis

October 29, 2022.

My Beloved People, People of My Sacred Heart:

I bless you with Faith…

I bless you with Hope…

I bless you with Charity…

THEY LIVE IN SPIRITUAL WAR, THE WAR BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL, THE WAR FOR SOULS, FOR THEIR SOULS.

They are part of humanity and Salvation History, therefore they must be aware of the critical moment in which they live and not go unnoticed the spiritual change that must prevail at this time.

It is important that they know the Old Testament so that what is happening at this time is not strange to them.

Be aware of the Miracle of Love of My real Presence in the Eucharistic Food and in My People, whom I protect.

Some of My children are possessors of great intellectual capacity, although they do not fight against their personal ego to become creatures of faith, love, kindness, serenity, consolation and charity towards others, so necessary at this critical moment in which they find themselves. .

The climate maintains its variants and its strong action in each season, which will lead to the bloodiest winter.

Pray children, pray for Russia, the United States, Ukraine and China.

Pray children, pray for India suffers from nature.

Pray children, pray, weapons stop humanity.

Pray children, pray, the volcanoes increase their activity.

Pray children, pray, Latin America suffers, I suffer for it.

Defend the faith, pray with the heart.

My People, beloved My People:

YOU WILL BE SHOCKED BY THE SUDDEN ACT OF USE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY, WHICH WILL LEAD ME TO ACT WITH MY JUSTICE.

I WILL NOT ALLOW THE HUMAN CREATURE TO DESTROY ITSELF NOR TO DESTROY THE CREATION.

Wake up, don't sleep!

Wake up, My children!

My Blessed Mother keeps you in Her Immaculate Heart.

This Mother who loves her children gives them Her Breath and Her Protection.

My People: FAITH, FAITH, FAITH!

I STAY WITH YOU DELIVERING YOU FROM EVIL.

YOU MUST ALLOW ME, ASK FOR it WITH FAITH.

Pray, My People must intercede for humanity.

My Love remains in each one of you.

I protect you.

Your Jesus

LUZ DE MARÍA:

Our Lord gives us a very important message, he urges us to make a total change of life, being compassionate, merciful, being love, understanding that problems are sometimes caused by ourselves by not changing, by not seeing ourselves, maintaining a strong character.

For example, spiritual arrogance, not forgiving, envy, arrogance, imposition and other roots that we carry within us and do not leave.

It is urgent that we understand that when we ask Our Lord to help us to be better, it is about our responsibility and our awareness of having an inner change.

This is because to the extent that we take our ego to direct it to be more in the manner of Christ, to the extent that we strive to stop imposing ourselves on others, to the extent that we make our treatment of our brothers more flexible, not to consent and be part of the sin, but to achieve that integration that leads us to know how to live together and be fraternal to each other.

To that extent we will understand that Our Lord helps us to be better, but that the responsibility is totally ours, because we are the ones who have the ego and we have to lead it towards good, towards fraternity.

Our Lord Jesus Christ is present in His Body, Soul and Divinity in the Holy Eucharist, but do we understand that Infinite Miracle of Love?

Are we prepared not to deny it?

Because Christ prays for us at all times so that we do not fall, the rest is our responsibility.

People of God, this war between good and evil, which we do not see, but which is present, calls us not to lose our souls continuing in the distractions of the world and attached to its pleasures.

The inner change is due to this: to conversion.

It is not about seeing who is more Catholic, but rather being more creatures of God, more human, more fraternal.

If we have studied the Old Testament, we will remember that the nations involved at this time in the war and other nations that are yet to be involved, have been part of the many nations that have opposed the Plan of God, opposing in the New Testament the Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ who preached how to behave according to the Will of God.

It is the History of Salvation, the People of God lives what it lived in the past, of course in a different way.

We are the People of God that walks, for this reason we are also part of the History of Salvation.

Our Lord Jesus Christ assures us, that He will intervene when His Will decides, because He will not allow the man of power to exterminate the rest of humanity or end Creation.

