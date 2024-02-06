Aladdin by BLACKROCK

Asset

Liability

And

Debt

Derivative

Investment

Network

Let's make 2024 a year of positive where we listen more to our intuition and less to the noise around us.

Let us be mindful of the 5 C's that foster negative thinking.

1 - Complaining

2 - Criticizing

3 - Concerns

4 - Commiserating

5 - Catastrophicisiing (no more making mountains out of mole hills)

Lets get on with pulling weeds in the garden of our souls, minds, homes and communities and start planting seeds of positive change.

We will Thrive and be happy.

That's Thrivalism

See you on "Thrivalism Thursdays in 2024

https://rumble.com/v3up8jp-thrivalism-thursdays-onpassive-o-connect.html





Warriors and Healers - Warriors and Healers - https://rumble.com/v13b8o3-warriors-and-healers.html

What is better than ZOOM where affiliates can also earn?

Onpassive's Flagship Product

👉 O-Connect https://o-trim.co/TestOnpassiveFree 💰





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://o-trim.co/TwistedLightworkerFacebook