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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH DOC BURKHART - FEBRUARY 24, 2021 (MIRROR)
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70 views • February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
CPAC is coming to the Sunshine State, and Donald J. Trump is the center of attention. Merrick Garland has been busy fending off softball questions from both Democrats and Republicans.
Refuge Restrooms is a web application that seeks to provide safe restroom access for transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming individuals.
An Oklahoma man suspected of murdering three people has confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting her heart out, and then cooking it to feed his family.
Life Site News has an update on legalized abortion and the practice of using the pre-born to produce vaccines and Dr. Fauci says that even with the vaccine, you still need to hide from the Corona Cooties.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-february-24-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
CPAC is coming to the Sunshine State, and Donald J. Trump is the center of attention. Merrick Garland has been busy fending off softball questions from both Democrats and Republicans.
Refuge Restrooms is a web application that seeks to provide safe restroom access for transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming individuals.
An Oklahoma man suspected of murdering three people has confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting her heart out, and then cooking it to feed his family.
Life Site News has an update on legalized abortion and the practice of using the pre-born to produce vaccines and Dr. Fauci says that even with the vaccine, you still need to hide from the Corona Cooties.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-february-24-2021
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