Melrose Avenue - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2082
Melrose Avenue - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2082
Premieres 08/05/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop-metalcore band, Melrose Avenue, while on the Silver Scream-A-Thon Tour with The Word Alive and The Funeral Portrait. Melrose Avenue is currently supporting their newest single, Black Heart.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 18, 2025

Location - Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MELROSE AVENUE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556128716648

Instagram - https://instagram.com/melforce_melroseavenue

Twitter - https://twitter.com/melroseavenue_0


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Driver's Area

02:40 Bed

03:17 Lounge

04:31 Kitchen

07:35 Bathroom

09:19 Bedroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


metalcoredigital tour busbus invadersmelrose avenuemelrose avenue digital tour busmelrose avenue bus invadersmelrose avenue tour bustour bus melrose avenuemelrose avenue interviewinterview melrose avenuemelrose avenue bandband melrose avenuemelrose avenue musicmusic melrose avenuemelrose avenue pop-metalmelrose avenue pop-metalcoremelrose avenue metalcoremelrose avenue post-hardcoremelrose avenue hard rockvlado saricshawn mayer
