Summer Transplanting & Homemade Ginger Ale! 🤩🐶

Well, the rainy season has let up, but the humidity is here in heavy full force. Still, cool early mornings in the garden allowed for the transplanting of the lemon trees and jalapeño starts. I also have a simple recipe for Ginger Ale for you!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll