Your Microbiome Can PREVENT DEPRESSION. Dr. William Davis

"We are not humans, we are humans accompanied by trillions of [healthy] microbes." ~ Dr. William Davis, https://drdavisinfinitehealth.com/
Your microbiome is your mental wellness. Prevent depression. Improve your internal dialogue, your mood, feelings of generosity and social enjoyment.
FULL SHOW How The Gut Microbiome Affects Your Mental Health | Dr. William Davis, Health Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAamQz8Kv_8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.