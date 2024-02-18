Create New Account
Your Microbiome Can PREVENT DEPRESSION. Dr. William Davis
"We are not humans, we are humans accompanied by trillions of [healthy] microbes." ~ Dr. William Davis, https://drdavisinfinitehealth.com/

Your microbiome is your mental wellness. Prevent depression. Improve your internal dialogue, your mood, feelings of generosity and social enjoyment.

FULL SHOW How The Gut Microbiome Affects Your Mental Health | Dr. William Davis, Health Today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAamQz8Kv_8


healthdepressiongutdigestivemicrobiomemoodmental wellnesswilliam davisintestinalhealthy gut bacteria

