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Radiation Matters: Black X StaR (Trailer)[14.01.2022]
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35 views • January 14, 2022
Radiation Matters - 6 hours ago
I noticed the low click rate on Black X Star and now i know why, somehow i missed seeing the block within 70 countries due copyrightclaims on this video. Im onlining this short video to link Black X Star with my rumble and Odysee channels so for everyone to watch, i thank you my new Zambian audience for your support!
I tried to re-edit the original but lot of good clips will be lost for YT version, you can find links in the description.
--
Video link posted due restriction within many areas of the original version:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3/Bstar:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vikyel-crater-earth-black-x-star.html
'The Sun machine is gonna go down and we are gonna have a party..."
David Bowie
To understand this video better you might have to watch my previous Crater Earth videos.
After initiating its first attack through the Saturn polar configuration , the parasite has pressurized our hearths and Earths bio-field with thousands of years of deception with war , hate , racism, isolation and many other unloving projections on humanity,
We are under pressure as powers are centralising its energy field in order to create a split in society and families using fear and ignorence of the self.
By increasing acidic levels in our evironment, humanity is facing a tough and full-hearted time of spiritual and physical pressure, will we allow the parasite to gain fully access to our torus field or are we gonna energize our own hearts to return the balance to save our world and our crater?
Eric Dollard
https://ericpdollard.com/
Movie clips from:
David Bowie - Black Star 2015
Prometheus 2012
Wrath of the Titans 2012
12 Monkeys 1995
300 - 2007
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 2009
Music:
David Bowie - Black Star
Aerosmith - Living on the Edge
176 views Jan 14, 2022
Radiation Matters
2.58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zsmJJdV_9X0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA
I noticed the low click rate on Black X Star and now i know why, somehow i missed seeing the block within 70 countries due copyrightclaims on this video. Im onlining this short video to link Black X Star with my rumble and Odysee channels so for everyone to watch, i thank you my new Zambian audience for your support!
I tried to re-edit the original but lot of good clips will be lost for YT version, you can find links in the description.
--
Video link posted due restriction within many areas of the original version:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3/Bstar:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vikyel-crater-earth-black-x-star.html
'The Sun machine is gonna go down and we are gonna have a party..."
David Bowie
To understand this video better you might have to watch my previous Crater Earth videos.
After initiating its first attack through the Saturn polar configuration , the parasite has pressurized our hearths and Earths bio-field with thousands of years of deception with war , hate , racism, isolation and many other unloving projections on humanity,
We are under pressure as powers are centralising its energy field in order to create a split in society and families using fear and ignorence of the self.
By increasing acidic levels in our evironment, humanity is facing a tough and full-hearted time of spiritual and physical pressure, will we allow the parasite to gain fully access to our torus field or are we gonna energize our own hearts to return the balance to save our world and our crater?
Eric Dollard
https://ericpdollard.com/
Movie clips from:
David Bowie - Black Star 2015
Prometheus 2012
Wrath of the Titans 2012
12 Monkeys 1995
300 - 2007
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 2009
Music:
David Bowie - Black Star
Aerosmith - Living on the Edge
176 views Jan 14, 2022
Radiation Matters
2.58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zsmJJdV_9X0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA
Keywords
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