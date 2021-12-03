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COLDS AND FLU ARE NATURAL DETOX ,, THE MOST IMPORTANT INFO EVER !! TO STAY HEALTHY AND ALIVE
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60 views • December 03, 2021
COLDS AND FLU ARE NATURAL DETOX ,, THE MOST IMPORTANT INFO EVER !! TO STAY HEALTHY AND ALIVE
ADV will gently guide you to truth and health in this video. Get grounded and focused.
Amandha’s educational website: https://yummy.doctor
Amandha’s natural medicine website: https://yumnaturals.store/
Amandha's Book website: Healing with DMSO: https://healingwithdmso.com/
Amandha’s Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Amandha on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6D
Amandha on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Amandha's LAW and TEMPLATES GROUP: https://t.me/HDoT_Templates
Stay strong, be brave and remember who you are!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Dqvo1yrwK3U/
ADV will gently guide you to truth and health in this video. Get grounded and focused.
Amandha’s educational website: https://yummy.doctor
Amandha’s natural medicine website: https://yumnaturals.store/
Amandha's Book website: Healing with DMSO: https://healingwithdmso.com/
Amandha’s Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Amandha on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6D
Amandha on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Amandha's LAW and TEMPLATES GROUP: https://t.me/HDoT_Templates
Stay strong, be brave and remember who you are!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Dqvo1yrwK3U/
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