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A Churchillian Cult Mentality ?!
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10 views • February 27, 2021
This is a small clip of an interview (25 Feb 2021) between Andy C. Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond for a podcast entitled, "The Real History You Can Find In Patrick Buchanan's 'Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War'." (linked below)
They discussed: how Patrick Buchanan has authored many history books; Patrick's background as a political researcher and speechwriter for Ronald Reagan; how Britain lost its Empire; the vengeful Versailles Treaty of 1919; Europe's auto-genocide; Churchill's ridiculous Gallipoli Campaign during the First World War; how Britain had no quarrel with Germany and had never fought them before 1914; why the United States should have never fought in the First World War; why Czechoslovakia should never have been formed; how Hitler wanted Poland as an ally against the Soviet Union; Hitler's 16 offers of peace; the Morgenthau Plan of 1944; the barbarism of the British saturation bombing campaigns; how the British war guarantee to Poland was the greatest geopolitical blunder of the 20th Century; and many other topics.
https://cldup.com/XJJcvQzZgb.mp3
They discussed: how Patrick Buchanan has authored many history books; Patrick's background as a political researcher and speechwriter for Ronald Reagan; how Britain lost its Empire; the vengeful Versailles Treaty of 1919; Europe's auto-genocide; Churchill's ridiculous Gallipoli Campaign during the First World War; how Britain had no quarrel with Germany and had never fought them before 1914; why the United States should have never fought in the First World War; why Czechoslovakia should never have been formed; how Hitler wanted Poland as an ally against the Soviet Union; Hitler's 16 offers of peace; the Morgenthau Plan of 1944; the barbarism of the British saturation bombing campaigns; how the British war guarantee to Poland was the greatest geopolitical blunder of the 20th Century; and many other topics.
https://cldup.com/XJJcvQzZgb.mp3
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