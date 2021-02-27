A Churchillian Cult Mentality ?!

This is a small clip of an interview (25 Feb 2021) between Andy C. Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond for a podcast entitled, "The Real History You Can Find In Patrick Buchanan's 'Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War'." (linked below)They discussed: how Patrick Buchanan has authored many history books; Patrick's background as a political researcher and speechwriter for Ronald Reagan; how Britain lost its Empire; the vengeful Versailles Treaty of 1919; Europe's auto-genocide; Churchill's ridiculous Gallipoli Campaign during the First World War; how Britain had no quarrel with Germany and had never fought them before 1914; why the United States should have never fought in the First World War; why Czechoslovakia should never have been formed; how Hitler wanted Poland as an ally against the Soviet Union; Hitler's 16 offers of peace; the Morgenthau Plan of 1944; the barbarism of the British saturation bombing campaigns; how the British war guarantee to Poland was the greatest geopolitical blunder of the 20th Century; and many other topics.