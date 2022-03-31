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Based Black Christian Father FIRED from Job, Loses Everything for Offending LGBTQ Mafia
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65 views • March 31, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
RINO Republicans and the LGTBQ cult are working to destroy American principles and the nuclear family. Reggie Amerson, aka ‘King Knub’ joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to detail how he was fired for exposing Dave Rubin’s perversions, the attack from the LGTBQ mafia, and more. Amerson defends the traditional family and is running for State Rep. in Arkansas to defend American values.
Support King Knub and his family by donating to his GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G32HW
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2ucl-based-black-christian-father-fired-from-job-loses-everything-for-offending-.html
RINO Republicans and the LGTBQ cult are working to destroy American principles and the nuclear family. Reggie Amerson, aka ‘King Knub’ joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to detail how he was fired for exposing Dave Rubin’s perversions, the attack from the LGTBQ mafia, and more. Amerson defends the traditional family and is running for State Rep. in Arkansas to defend American values.
Support King Knub and his family by donating to his GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G32HW
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2ucl-based-black-christian-father-fired-from-job-loses-everything-for-offending-.html
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