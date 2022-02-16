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Once Trudeau's War Measures Act 2.0 Passes Through the Senate Watch Out For the Next False Flag
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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61 views • February 16, 2022
What are the odds that on the same day and night the RCMP out in Alberta find a cache of weapons in the back of a truck during the Coutts Border blockade and on the same night back in Peterborough, Ontario 2,000 guns are stolen from a trucking yard and the police have since found the empty piggyback miles away in Brampton, Ontario and the guns are missing. Late last night ex-RCMP sniper and head of security for the Freedom Convoy released a video putting everyone on notice that he feels the stolen guns have landed in Ottawa and the Truckers need to be aware of a set-up and a potential false flag like they did to the blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

Related links:

13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ podcast explores Canadian tragedy in-depth
Crime Beat TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rE_p_Nd1pxw

RageCast 214: BURY ME WITH MY BOOTS ON
Raging Dissident II
https://youtu.be/ZvZSGoLj6q4

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/onslow-fire-hall-gunfire-during-mass-shootings-1.5805495

https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/local-peterborough/news/crime/2022/02/14/guns-manufactured-at-savage-arms-in-lakefield-were-inside-truck-stolen-from-peterborough-trucking-company.html

https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/news/peterborough-region/2016/08/12/plane-crashes-on-peterborough-street.html

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