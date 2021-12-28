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** GLOBALIST STOP AMERICA’S FARMERS AND TRUCKERS AS FOOD SUPPLY COLLAPSES ** Ice Age Farmer – 27/Dec/2021
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133 views • December 28, 2021
** Farmers, Truckers STOPPED as Food Supply Collapses
- Ica Age farmer, Christian – 27/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8V6CxBIdo8
-- As the unvaxxed are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unvvaxxed farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
- Ica Age farmer, Christian – 27/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8V6CxBIdo8
-- As the unvaxxed are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unvvaxxed farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
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