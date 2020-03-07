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Catalunya Independiente - Ara és l'hora - Saule, Perkons, Daugava - Cor Jove de l'Orfeó Català English Subtitles Via Lliure
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1 view • March 07, 2020
Catalunya Independiente - Ara és l'hora - Saule, Perkons, Daugava - Cor Jove de l'Orfeó Català English Subtitles Via Lliure
This song is based on a Latvian Patriotic Song - Saule, Pērkons, Daugava
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8571BcWQmk
Please contribute to the web presence of Cor Jove de l'Orfeó Català. Barcelona
https://youtu.be/QzLZCQmoUhY
This song is based on a Latvian Patriotic Song - Saule, Pērkons, Daugava
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8571BcWQmk
Please contribute to the web presence of Cor Jove de l'Orfeó Català. Barcelona
https://youtu.be/QzLZCQmoUhY
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