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I Pet Goat 2 & 1931 YouCrain Novel Predicted Obama's Role & Soviet Union Split..!
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70 views • March 02, 2022
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Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/su... This content includes 10 second or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.
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🔵Please take a second and SUBSCRIBE to my Youtube backup channels
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