[Apr 30, 2013] New Azazel Model and Animation for SEED (2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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The SEED Concept Trailer is getting a major face-lift! Plans are now in motion for a live action version to be produced very soon. Early tests look promising. Here is a first run look at the new and improved Azazel model/animation as compared to the old one.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy